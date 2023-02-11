Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU) Stock Position Decreased by Freestone Capital Holdings LLC

Freestone Capital Holdings LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU) by 52.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,575 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 9,331 shares during the quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC’s holdings in Suncor Energy were worth $241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SU. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in Suncor Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Suncor Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Suncor Energy by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 58.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Suncor Energy alerts:

Suncor Energy Stock Performance

SU stock opened at $34.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.39. Suncor Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.42 and a 52 week high of $42.72. The stock has a market cap of $45.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Suncor Energy Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.3911 per share. This is a boost from Suncor Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Suncor Energy’s payout ratio is currently 35.55%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Suncor Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Suncor Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of Suncor Energy from C$53.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Suncor Energy from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Suncor Energy from C$58.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.60.

Suncor Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Suncor Energy, Inc is an integrated energy company, which develops petroleum resource basins. Its activities include oil sands development, and upgrading, onshore and offshore oil and gas production, petroleum refining, and product marketing. The company operates through the following business segments: Oil Sands; Exploration and Production; and Refining and Marketing.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Suncor Energy Inc. (NYSE:SU – Get Rating) (TSE:SU).

Receive News & Ratings for Suncor Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suncor Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.