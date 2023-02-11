Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF) Short Interest Up 44.9% in January

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SNPTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 615,600 shares, a growth of 44.9% from the January 15th total of 424,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 384.8 days.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SNPTF has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Sunny Optical Technology (Group) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th.

Get Sunny Optical Technology (Group) alerts:

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Price Performance

Shares of SNPTF remained flat at $13.90 during trading hours on Friday. Sunny Optical Technology has a 12-month low of $8.50 and a 12-month high of $25.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.66 and a 200 day moving average of $12.16.

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Profile

Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in designing, researching, developing, manufacturing, and selling optical and optical related products, and scientific instruments. The company's Optical Components segment offers glass spherical and aspherical lenses, handset lens sets, vehicle lens sets, security surveillance lens sets, and other lens sets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunny Optical Technology (Group) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.