SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Given New $17.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Roth Mkm from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report published on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on SunPower from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays lowered SunPower from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on SunPower from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on SunPower from $23.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $20.85.

Get SunPower alerts:

SunPower Price Performance

SPWR opened at $15.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.31. SunPower has a 52-week low of $12.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a PE ratio of 46.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.05. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $469.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $429.44 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that SunPower will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of SunPower in the fourth quarter worth $476,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its position in SunPower by 1,669.6% during the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,696 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 16,696 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in SunPower by 40.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 32,590 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $588,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in SunPower by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 209,287 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 11,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nia Impact Advisors LLC increased its position in SunPower by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 164,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,971,000 after acquiring an additional 15,472 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About SunPower

(Get Rating)

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. It operates through the Dev Co and Power Co segments. The Dev Co segment refers to the solar origination and installation revenue stream as sale of solar power systems. The Power Co segment deals with the post system sale and recurring services revenue.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.