Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Get Suntory Beverage & Food alerts:

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

See Also

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.