Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Posted by on Feb 11th, 2023

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFYGet Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.4 %

OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.

Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Suntory Beverage & Food Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of food products and non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following business segments: Japan, Europe, Asia, Oceania, and Americas. The Japan segment produces coffee, mineral water, green and red tea, carbonated beverages, fruit juices, sports and functional drinks, and beverages for specified health use.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.