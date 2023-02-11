Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY) Short Interest Up 150.0% in January

Suntory Beverage & Food Limited (OTCMKTS:STBFY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 78,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Suntory Beverage & Food Trading Up 0.4 %
OTCMKTS:STBFY traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.89. The company had a trading volume of 21,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 48,611. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.38. Suntory Beverage & Food has a 1-year low of $15.55 and a 1-year high of $20.65.
Suntory Beverage & Food Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Suntory Beverage & Food (STBFY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Suntory Beverage & Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.