Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 258,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37.

About Surge Battery Metals

Surge Battery Metals, Inc is a mineral exploration company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. The firm’s projects include Quesnel Nickel, Caledonia, Glencore Bucke, and Teledyne Cobalt. The company was founded on June 19, 1987 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

