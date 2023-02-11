Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Surge Battery Metals Inc. (OTCMKTS:NILIF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 153,500 shares, an increase of 82.3% from the January 15th total of 84,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 542,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Surge Battery Metals Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:NILIF traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $0.20. 258,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,397. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.12. Surge Battery Metals has a 52 week low of $0.03 and a 52 week high of $0.37.
About Surge Battery Metals
