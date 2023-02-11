sUSD (SUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $15.26 Million

sUSD (SUSD) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 11th. One sUSD token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. sUSD has a market capitalization of $50.49 million and approximately $15.26 million worth of sUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, sUSD has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About sUSD

sUSD’s genesis date was June 11th, 2018. sUSD’s total supply is 50,347,951 tokens. sUSD’s official message board is blog.synthetix.io. The official website for sUSD is www.synthetix.io. The Reddit community for sUSD is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. sUSD’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling sUSD

According to CryptoCompare, “sUSD is a stablecoin that scales while avoiding the risks of centralized off-chain assets will be a huge benefit for the entire trading ecosystem. It will provide fast interexchange settlement, stable trading against ERC-20 assets, and a safe place to park value without the need to settle into fiat. The network is built on the Ethereum blockchain and it employs two tokens, both of which are ERC20 compatible. The Havven network has been released as an open source protocol so that anyone can integrate with it, including exchanges and decentralized platforms.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as sUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade sUSD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase sUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

