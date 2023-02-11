SushiSwap (SUSHI) Trading Down 14% Over Last 7 Days

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded up 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. SushiSwap has a market cap of $292.42 million and $36.33 million worth of SushiSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, SushiSwap has traded down 14% against the dollar. One SushiSwap token can currently be bought for $1.32 or 0.00006014 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SushiSwap Profile

SushiSwap was first traded on August 30th, 2020. SushiSwap’s total supply is 244,542,059 tokens and its circulating supply is 222,257,372 tokens. The Reddit community for SushiSwap is https://reddit.com/r/sushiswap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SushiSwap’s official Twitter account is @sushiswap. The official website for SushiSwap is sushi.com.

Buying and Selling SushiSwap

According to CryptoCompare, “SushiSwap (SUSHI) is an example of an automated market maker (AMM). An increasingly popular tool among cryptocurrency users, AMMs are decentralized exchanges which use smart contracts to create markets for any given pair of tokens.SushiSwap launched in September 2020 as a fork of Uniswap, the AMM which has become synonymous with the decentralized finance (DeFi) movement and associated trading boom in DeFi tokens.SushiSwap aims to diversify the AMM market and also add additional features not previously present on Uniswap, such as increased rewards for network participants via its in-house token, SUSHI.”

