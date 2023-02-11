SVB Leerink Boosts Cigna (NYSE:CI) Price Target to $335.00

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by SVB Leerink from $309.00 to $335.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the health services provider’s stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Cigna’s Q1 2023 earnings at $5.06 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $6.38 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $7.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $5.99 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $31.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $34.65 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Cigna in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a strong-buy rating on the stock. Cowen lifted their price target on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Cigna from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Loop Capital reduced their price objective on Cigna from $350.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Cigna from $329.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $336.13.

Get Cigna alerts:

Cigna Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE CI opened at $296.51 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $317.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $303.80. Cigna has a 52-week low of $218.52 and a 52-week high of $340.11.

Cigna Increases Dividend

Cigna ( NYSE:CI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The health services provider reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.84 by $0.12. Cigna had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 3.69%. The business had revenue of $45.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.77 earnings per share. Cigna’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cigna will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be paid a $1.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 7th. This is a positive change from Cigna’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.12. This represents a $4.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Cigna’s payout ratio is presently 20.95%.

Insider Activity at Cigna

In related news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total value of $5,564,777.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at $11,936,210. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Cigna by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,061 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 421 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 642 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in shares of Cigna by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 790 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Cigna Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.