SVB Wealth LLC Boosts Holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 162.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 51,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 31,805 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 78,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 78,506 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 4,837 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Aflac by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,971,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,997,000 after buying an additional 228,828 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in Aflac by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 103,220 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after purchasing an additional 2,167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in Aflac by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 6,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the last quarter. 66.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aflac alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total transaction of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,421,676.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Aflac news, EVP Eric M. Kirsch sold 28,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.90, for a total value of $2,013,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,532,618.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph L. Moskowitz sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $35,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,751 shares in the company, valued at $1,421,676.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 57,388 shares of company stock worth $4,065,339. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Aflac Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE AFL opened at $69.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $43.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $52.07 and a fifty-two week high of $74.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 21.54%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase 100,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Evercore ISI set a $66.00 target price on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.88.

About Aflac

(Get Rating)

Aflac, Inc is a holding company. engages in the provision of financial protection services. It operates through the followings segments: Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.). The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.