SVB Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) by 35.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 10,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,754 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,110,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GS. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 44.3% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,743,628 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,390,120,000 after buying an additional 1,456,801 shares during the period. Maj Invest Holding A S increased its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 140,326.4% during the third quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S now owns 702,132 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $205,761,000 after buying an additional 701,632 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the second quarter worth about $193,360,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 58.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,298,015 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $428,474,000 after purchasing an additional 479,032 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,351,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,777,682,000 after purchasing an additional 427,352 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.09% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research cut shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group set a $410.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $356.00 to $332.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $396.60.

Insider Transactions at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, COO John E. Waldron sold 3,371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.98, for a total value of $1,301,138.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 76,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,598,104.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO John E. Waldron sold 6,740 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $383.66, for a total transaction of $2,585,868.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,006,451.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 4,653,037 shares of company stock valued at $110,612,294 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GS stock opened at $371.28 on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $277.84 and a 12 month high of $389.58. The stock has a market cap of $124.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.35 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $356.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $344.70.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 17th. The investment management company reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.25 by ($1.93). The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.39% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The business had revenue of $10.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 32.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be paid a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $10.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.27%.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, helping companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

See Also

