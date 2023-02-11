SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.42 Million Stock Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 174.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 59,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,092 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 32.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,223,435 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,068,742,000 after buying an additional 5,628,247 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 89.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 5,621,335 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $258,694,000 after acquiring an additional 2,646,898 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 294.1% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,625,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $120,812,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.9% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 22,052,957 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,172,115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,622,711 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 816.6% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,335,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189,988 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at U.S. Bancorp

In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other U.S. Bancorp news, CEO Andrew Cecere sold 84,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.51, for a total value of $3,696,087.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 956,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,627,844.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Terrance R. Dolan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $650,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 138,051 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,983,130.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com cut U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. DA Davidson assumed coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.39.

Shares of NYSE USB opened at $48.70 on Friday. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $38.39 and a fifty-two week high of $59.92. The stock has a market cap of $72.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.94.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.09. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 16.13%. The business had revenue of $6.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.75%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.