SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 21.4% during the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Nestlé from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Nestlé from CHF 126 to CHF 115 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. HSBC downgraded shares of Nestlé from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Nestlé from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Nestlé from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.14.

Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.

