SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.64 Million Position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

SVB Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 24,484 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,588 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nestlé in the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Castleview Partners LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 24.2% in the second quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Nestlé by 5.3% in the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 1,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY increased its stake in Nestlé by 21.4% in the third quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 2,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 20.3% during the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 3,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares in the last quarter. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Nestlé Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Nestlé stock opened at $118.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. Nestlé S.A. has a twelve month low of $102.78 and a twelve month high of $133.86. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $115.85.
About Nestlé
Nestlé SA is a nutrition, health and wellness company, which engages in the manufacture, supply and production of prepared dishes and cooking aids, milk-based products, pharmaceuticals and ophthalmic goods, baby foods and cereals. The company products portfolio includes powdered and liquid beverages, water, milk products and ice cream, nutrition and health science, prepared dishes and cooking aids, confectionery, and pet care.
