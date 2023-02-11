SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

VTV stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.