SVB Wealth LLC Has $2.99 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,231 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,017 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Horizons Wealth Management bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 42.2% in the 3rd quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs now owns 273 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 34.8% in the 3rd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 260.7% in the 2nd quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 386 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 124.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares in the last quarter.
Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance
VTV stock opened at $143.75 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1-year low of $122.54 and a 1-year high of $151.89.
About Vanguard Value ETF
Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.
