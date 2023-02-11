SVB Wealth LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

SVB Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,905 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,061 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $2,975,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 15,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,504,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares during the period. Private Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 221.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the period. KC Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. KC Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,529,000 after acquiring an additional 3,070 shares during the period. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. raised its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 330,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,167,000 after acquiring an additional 6,801 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of VUG stock opened at $238.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $224.67 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $230.18. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $203.64 and a 1 year high of $296.44.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

