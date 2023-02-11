SVB Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

SVB Wealth LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,093 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $3,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,485 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 109.9% during the 3rd quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 2,440 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 8,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,988 shares during the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 46.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,743 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after buying an additional 3,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 493 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 91.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at TE Connectivity

In other TE Connectivity news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total value of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 42,150 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.25, for a total transaction of $5,321,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,595 shares in the company, valued at $1,968,868.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 31,396 shares of TE Connectivity stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.92, for a total transaction of $3,827,800.32. Following the sale, the director now owns 54,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,701,820.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,220 shares of company stock worth $9,485,761 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $129.79 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.07 billion, a PE ratio of 18.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $122.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $122.93. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $104.76 and a one year high of $150.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.66.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The electronics maker reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.03. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 13.85% and a return on equity of 21.25%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.76 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TEL shares. Oppenheimer lowered TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on TE Connectivity from $140.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.55.

TE Connectivity Profile

(Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.