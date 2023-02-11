SVB Wealth LLC Raises Stock Position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

SVB Wealth LLC raised its position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,960 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $2,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Forsta AP Fonden boosted its position in shares of State Street by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 84,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,191,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 33,755 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 7,859 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in State Street by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 15,760 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the last quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 4,499 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in State Street by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,214,809 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $73,872,000 after acquiring an additional 553,285 shares during the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on STT. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of State Street in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, State Street presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.89.

State Street Stock Up 0.1 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT stock opened at $92.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.89. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $102.81. The company has a market capitalization of $33.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.05%.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

