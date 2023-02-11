SVB Wealth LLC Sells 193 Shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

SVB Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,888 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 193 shares during the quarter. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,757,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DPZ. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 4,869 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,982,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 15.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,565,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.3% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,131 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,034,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 35.3% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 17,279 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $7,033,000 after purchasing an additional 4,505 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 1,387.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,800 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $354.06 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $352.50 and a 200 day moving average of $357.32. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52 week low of $299.41 and a 52 week high of $448.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.65, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Buying and Selling at Domino’s Pizza

Several equities research analysts have commented on DPZ shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $430.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. BTIG Research raised shares of Domino’s Pizza from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, December 5th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $441.00 to $429.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $432.00 to $373.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $393.58.

In other Domino’s Pizza news, Director Patricia E. Lopez sold 244 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $351.93, for a total transaction of $85,870.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $534,581.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.12% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Profile

(Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DPZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.