Sweat Economy Price Tops $0.0129 (SWEAT)

Sweat Economy (SWEAT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 11th. Over the last seven days, Sweat Economy has traded down 22.7% against the US dollar. One Sweat Economy token can now be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Sweat Economy has a market cap of $50.01 million and $4.50 million worth of Sweat Economy was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Sweat Economy Profile

Sweat Economy was first traded on September 11th, 2022. Sweat Economy’s total supply is 22,201,287,739 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,887,645,386 tokens. The official website for Sweat Economy is www.sweateconomy.com. Sweat Economy’s official message board is medium.com/sweat-economy. Sweat Economy’s official Twitter account is @sweateconomy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sweat Economy is https://reddit.com/r/sweateconomy.

Buying and Selling Sweat Economy

According to CryptoCompare, “Sweat Economy shares the principles of Sweatcoin, but leverages DeFi, NFTs and decentralized governance to unlock new value, which is returned to the user. SWEAT is minted solely by verified movement. Therefore, a stable number of users increases minting “input” (steps). An increase in users increases the input. A change in user habits – all users walking more because of intention and rewards – makes the input rise exponentially.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sweat Economy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sweat Economy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Sweat Economy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

