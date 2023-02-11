Sweet Financial Partners LLC Acquires 2,087 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,211 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,087 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. West Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 520.0% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 124 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Disciplined Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cowa LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

McDonald’s Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE:MCD opened at $262.42 on Friday. McDonald’s Co. has a 52-week low of $217.68 and a 52-week high of $281.67. The stock has a market cap of $192.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average is $268.08 and its 200 day moving average is $262.10.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.13. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 120.10% and a net margin of 26.65%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.23 earnings per share. McDonald’s’s revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MCD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on McDonald’s in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $280.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $263.00 to $277.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded McDonald’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $288.41.

Insider Buying and Selling at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.44, for a total transaction of $370,554.24. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $81,755.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Profile

(Get Rating)

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.