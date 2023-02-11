Sweet Financial Partners LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 128.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $948,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its position in PepsiCo by 157.1% during the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:PEP opened at $176.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $177.12 and a 200 day moving average of $175.56. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.37 and a 52 week high of $186.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $242.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.55.

PepsiCo Dividend Announcement

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.03. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 51.34%. The company had revenue of $28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.82 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 71.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on PEP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $195.00 to $206.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $184.93.

PepsiCo Profile

(Get Rating)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of beverages, food, and snacks. It operates through the following business segments: Frito-Lay North America (FLNA), Quaker Foods North America (QFNA), PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA), Latin America (LatAm), Europe, Africa, Middle East, and South Asia (AMESA), and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, and China Region (APAC).

Featured Articles

