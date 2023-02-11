Sweet Financial Partners LLC Grows Position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM – Get Rating) by 31.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in shares of Waste Management by 31.3% during the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 6,010,036 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $919,415,000 after buying an additional 1,433,420 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.1% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 5,648,656 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $853,286,000 after purchasing an additional 115,020 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 3.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 4,837,250 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $740,003,000 after purchasing an additional 144,787 shares in the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 18.8% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 3,194,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $482,604,000 after purchasing an additional 504,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 2.7% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,080,916 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $471,319,000 after purchasing an additional 81,547 shares in the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Waste Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $154.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $157.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $162.21. Waste Management, Inc. has a 1-year low of $138.58 and a 1-year high of $175.98. The company has a market cap of $62.88 billion, a PE ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Waste Management Increases Dividend

Waste Management ( NYSE:WM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The business services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $4.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. Waste Management had a return on equity of 32.91% and a net margin of 11.36%. Waste Management’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.24%.

Waste Management announced that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 8th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $185.00 to $171.00 in a report on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Waste Management from $183.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $157.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Waste Management from $167.00 to $166.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $190.00 to $165.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.00.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John C. Pope sold 218 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.76, for a total value of $33,737.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 55,809 shares in the company, valued at $8,637,000.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of waste management environmental services. It operates through the following segments: Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3. The Tier 1 segment consists of areas in the Southern United States. The Tier 2 segment consists of areas located in the Midwest and Northeast United States.

