Sweet Financial Partners LLC Purchases 1,495 Shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) by 11.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,035 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,495 shares during the period. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 205,833 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,537,000 after buying an additional 11,537 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the 2nd quarter worth $119,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in General Motors by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 963,580 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $30,603,000 after purchasing an additional 57,736 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in General Motors by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 127,426 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $4,047,000 after purchasing an additional 24,884 shares during the period. Finally, Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new position in General Motors in the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Institutional investors own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

Insider Transactions at General Motors

In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total transaction of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,937,754.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Stock Down 0.7 %

General Motors stock opened at $41.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $57.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. General Motors has a twelve month low of $30.33 and a twelve month high of $50.97. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. General Motors had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 16.08%. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.62 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that General Motors will post 6.11 EPS for the current year.

General Motors Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.87%. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.87%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of General Motors from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.81.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.