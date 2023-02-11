Sweet Financial Partners LLC Sells 3,408 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Sweet Financial Partners LLC decreased its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,408 shares during the period. 3M comprises approximately 0.9% of Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Sweet Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $2,806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 32,685,523 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,229,834,000 after purchasing an additional 94,802 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of 3M by 7.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,315,417 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,684,639,000 after purchasing an additional 758,126 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of 3M by 0.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,413,149 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,103,670,000 after purchasing an additional 44,714 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of 3M by 2.7% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,363,356 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $703,151,000 after purchasing an additional 167,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of 3M by 3.5% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,557,863 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $589,837,000 after purchasing an additional 155,110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.61% of the company’s stock.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

NYSE:MMM opened at $113.88 on Friday. 3M has a one year low of $107.07 and a one year high of $161.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $62.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $121.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.83.

3M Increases Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The conglomerate reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.06). 3M had a net margin of 16.88% and a return on equity of 39.72%. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.31 earnings per share. 3M’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that 3M will post 8.64 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a positive change from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.49. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.72%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on 3M from $126.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on 3M from $113.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on 3M to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Barclays cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho cut their target price on 3M from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.92.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Co is a technology company, which manufactures industrial, safety, and consumer products. It operates through the following segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, Consumer, and Corporate and Unallocated. The Safety and Industrial segment consists of personal safety, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.