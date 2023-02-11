Swipe (SXP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $6.03 Million

Swipe (SXP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 11th. During the last seven days, Swipe has traded 9.6% lower against the dollar. Swipe has a total market capitalization of $160.28 million and $6.03 million worth of Swipe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Swipe coin can currently be bought for $0.29 or 0.00001326 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Swipe was first traded on August 14th, 2019. Swipe’s total supply is 554,518,475 coins and its circulating supply is 554,517,910 coins. Swipe’s official Twitter account is @solarnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Swipe is blog.solar.org. Swipe’s official website is solar.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Swipe aims to create a platform that will be accessible to users worldwide via an Apple or Android device which enables them to buy, sell, or pay with cryptocurrencies at millions of locations. The plan to execute this vision starts with creating a highly-secure bank-grade digital Wallet infrastructure that will host multiple blockchain systems tied to a traditional debit card. With these two products, users will be able to buy or sell cryptocurrencies to traditional fiat and they may link it to their traditional bank accounts while having the ability to store these cryptocurrencies on the Wallet to spend it via the debit card at millions of locations worldwide. The ecosystem powering the product line will be fueled by its native cryptocurrency Swipe Token (SXP), which will be used as gas throughout the whole platform as gas. For every interaction on the network, it will require SXP to perform the transaction similar to gas on Ethereum.Additionally, Swipe issues debit card services to their users including the Swipe Standard Visa Card and Swipe Premium Visa Card.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swipe directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swipe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swipe using one of the exchanges listed above.

