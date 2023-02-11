Symbol (XYM) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $643,828.75

Symbol (XYM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 11th. One Symbol coin can currently be bought for $0.0427 or 0.00000196 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Symbol has a total market capitalization of $238.40 million and $643,828.75 worth of Symbol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Symbol has traded down 7.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Symbol

Symbol was first traded on March 16th, 2021. Symbol’s total supply is 7,967,988,930 coins and its circulating supply is 5,582,460,005 coins. Symbol’s official website is docs.symbol.dev. The Reddit community for Symbol is https://reddit.com/r/nem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Symbol’s official Twitter account is @thesymbolchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Symbol

According to CryptoCompare, “XYM is the native currency of the Symbol public blockchain which launched in Q1 2021. It is used to pay for transactions in order to incentivize the network of public nodes that process and record transactions, giving XYM fundamental value as the currency of a functioning economy.”

