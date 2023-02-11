Sysco (NYSE:SYY) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Sysco from $95.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Argus cut shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $96.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Sysco from $92.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an overweight rating and issued a $90.00 price target on shares of Sysco in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $89.64.

Sysco Stock Performance

SYY stock opened at $77.58 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.01, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.70. Sysco has a fifty-two week low of $70.61 and a fifty-two week high of $91.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.20.

Sysco Announces Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $18.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 140.94% and a net margin of 1.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Sysco will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Sysco’s payout ratio is presently 70.76%.

Institutional Trading of Sysco

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Parnassus Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 144.3% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 13,076,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $999,678,000 after purchasing an additional 7,723,075 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter valued at about $86,016,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 660.7% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,374,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,191,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,800 shares during the period. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 5,187,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,111,654 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Sysco by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,369,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,123,000 after purchasing an additional 953,110 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.18% of the company’s stock.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

