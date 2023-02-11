T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS) Shares Bought by Tower Research Capital LLC TRC

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 43.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 239,371 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,026 shares during the period. T-Mobile US comprises about 0.5% of Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $32,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TMUS. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 21.7% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,011,991 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $129,888,000 after acquiring an additional 180,468 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 50.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 230,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $29,603,000 after buying an additional 77,518 shares during the period. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,649,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in T-Mobile US by 12.2% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,619 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,031,000 after acquiring an additional 2,574 shares during the period. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 105.7% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,796 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 1,951 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on TMUS shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. UBS Group set a $180.00 price target on T-Mobile US in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson restated a “market perform” rating and set a $174.00 target price on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, T-Mobile US has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.17.

TMUS opened at $143.70 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.76, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $144.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $143.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 12-month low of $116.91 and a 12-month high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

