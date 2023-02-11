Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) PT Lowered to $124.00

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by KeyCorp from $125.00 to $124.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $132.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. MKM Partners dropped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Bank of America raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $139.27.

Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $111.10 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $105.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market cap of $18.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.16, a PEG ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.72. Take-Two Interactive Software has a fifty-two week low of $90.00 and a fifty-two week high of $174.76.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.91) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($1.79). Take-Two Interactive Software had a positive return on equity of 4.37% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 59.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 6,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the 2nd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 82.9% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 236 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fulton Bank N.A. increased its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 2,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. 87.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

