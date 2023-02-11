Target Healthcare REIT (LON:THRL) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $81.27

Target Healthcare REIT PLC (LON:THRL – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 81.27 ($0.98) and traded as high as GBX 82.50 ($0.99). Target Healthcare REIT shares last traded at GBX 80.50 ($0.97), with a volume of 1,545,352 shares traded.

Separately, Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on Target Healthcare REIT from GBX 110 ($1.32) to GBX 90 ($1.08) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 81.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 91.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.11, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of £500.53 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,008.75.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.69 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a yield of 2.11%. Target Healthcare REIT’s payout ratio is 84.38%.

Target Healthcare REIT provide a range of tailored funding solutions to support operators to increase the provision of modern, purpose-built care homes across the UK.

