TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCCPY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, an increase of 366.7% from the January 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 93,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

TechnoPro Stock Performance

TCCPY opened at $5.67 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.05. TechnoPro has a 1-year low of $3.51 and a 1-year high of $6.41.

About TechnoPro

TechnoPro Holdings, Inc engages in the management of its group companies that manages technician dispatch and contracting business related to machinery and other fields. It operates through the following business segments: Research and Development (R&D) Outsourcing, Construction Management Outsourcing, Other Domestic, and Overseas.

