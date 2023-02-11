TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88.

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGTGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

