TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Given New $50.00 Price Target at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its target price cut by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report issued on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on TTGT. Raymond James lowered their target price on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Cowen lowered their target price on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.71.

TechTarget Price Performance

Shares of TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. TechTarget has a 52-week low of $38.89 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a current ratio of 7.44. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.47. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The firm had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total transaction of $36,847.50. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 8.92% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in TechTarget by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

See Also

