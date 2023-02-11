TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Price Target Cut to $50.00 by Analysts at KeyCorp

TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by KeyCorp from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTGT. Raymond James reduced their price target on TechTarget from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on TechTarget in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set a neutral rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Cowen reduced their price target on TechTarget to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on TechTarget from $90.00 to $55.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered TechTarget from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Shares of NASDAQ TTGT opened at $39.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.74 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 7.44, a quick ratio of 7.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. TechTarget has a 1-year low of $38.89 and a 1-year high of $85.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day moving average is $55.47.

TechTarget ( NASDAQ:TTGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The information services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.01. TechTarget had a return on equity of 23.59% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $77.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.26 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TechTarget will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Rebecca Kitchens sold 750 shares of TechTarget stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $36,847.50. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 17,746 shares in the company, valued at approximately $871,860.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 8.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TTGT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,130,982 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $244,554,000 after purchasing an additional 104,107 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,060,169 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,962,000 after purchasing an additional 346,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,061 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $115,503,000 after purchasing an additional 56,681 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,345,913 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $59,299,000 after purchasing an additional 16,916 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TechTarget by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 876,686 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,900,000 after purchasing an additional 16,521 shares during the period. 99.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TechTarget, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics and software solutions for purchase intent-driven marketing and sales data which delivers business impact for business-to-business companies. It operates through the North America and International geographical segments. Its solutions include tech marketing, ABM, tech sales, and intent-driven services.

