Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) PT Lowered to $16.00

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $16.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on TDS. TheStreet lowered shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Raymond James cut Telephone and Data Systems from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. StockNews.com cut Telephone and Data Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Telephone and Data Systems from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $18.33.

Shares of NYSE:TDS opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.38 and a 200 day moving average of $13.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.15 and a beta of 1.02. Telephone and Data Systems has a 12 month low of $9.65 and a 12 month high of $21.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.26%. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDS. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 66.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 738,588 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,748,000 after buying an additional 296,076 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,161,000. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 63.8% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 20,152 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,849 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 844,772 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $8,862,000 after purchasing an additional 224,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc engages in the provision of wire line and cable broadband, video and voice services. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Cellular, Telephone and Data Systems (TDS) Telecom’s Wireline and Cable. The U.S. Cellular segment provides service to postpaid and prepaid customers from a variety of demographic segments.

