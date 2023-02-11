TELUS Co. (TSE:T) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35

TELUS Co. (TSE:T – Get Rating) (NYSE:TU) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be given a dividend of 0.351 per share on Monday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 9th.

TELUS Stock Performance

Shares of TELUS stock opened at C$27.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 141.68, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$27.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$28.42. TELUS has a fifty-two week low of C$25.94 and a fifty-two week high of C$34.65. The firm has a market cap of C$38.98 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.66.

Get TELUS alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on T. Scotiabank boosted their target price on TELUS from C$31.50 to C$32.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of TELUS from C$35.00 to C$33.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of TELUS from C$34.00 to C$33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$32.00 to C$31.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$32.27.

Insider Activity at TELUS

About TELUS

In other news, Director Darren Entwistle sold 563,243 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$29.21, for a total value of C$16,451,539.49. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 401,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$11,730,115.34.

(Get Rating)

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.