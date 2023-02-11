Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Tempur Sealy International (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 9.26% and a negative return on equity of 402.92%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. Tempur Sealy International updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $2.60-$2.80 EPS.

Tempur Sealy International Stock Performance

Shares of Tempur Sealy International stock opened at $40.92 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $36.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.85. Tempur Sealy International has a one year low of $20.03 and a one year high of $44.28. The stock has a market cap of $7.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from Tempur Sealy International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%. Tempur Sealy International’s payout ratio is presently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Insider Buying and Selling

TPX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial increased their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $32.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Tempur Sealy International from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.67.

In other Tempur Sealy International news, CFO Bhaskar Rao sold 13,811 shares of Tempur Sealy International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $553,406.77. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 316,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,688,966.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 60,677 shares of company stock valued at $2,283,492. 4.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tempur Sealy International

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP purchased a new position in Tempur Sealy International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $223,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 14.3% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 1,305 shares during the period. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 109.2% during the first quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 10,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,729 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Tempur Sealy International Company Profile

Tempur Sealy International, Inc develops, manufactures, markets and distributes bedding products. It operates through North America and International segments. The North America segment consists of Tempur and Sealy manufacturing and distribution subsidiaries, joint ventures and licensees located in the U.S.

