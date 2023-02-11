Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of THC stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.

Insider Transactions at Tenet Healthcare

In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Tenet Healthcare

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 289.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 11,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after purchasing an additional 8,490 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Tenet Healthcare by 17.0% in the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 951 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $878,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 53.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 2,145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC purchased a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $265,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.14% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Further Reading

