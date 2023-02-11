Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.69 EPS

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.94 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $1.00-$1.23 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $4.68-$5.85 EPS.
Shares of THC stock opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. Tenet Healthcare has a 52 week low of $36.69 and a 52 week high of $92.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $49.93 and a 200-day moving average of $52.41.
In related news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of Tenet Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, October 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.
A number of research firms have recently commented on THC. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $79.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $135.00 to $80.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tenet Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.63.
Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.
