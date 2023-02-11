Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Price Target Increased to $65.00 by Analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $48.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on THC. Mizuho restated a buy rating and set a $60.00 target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $48.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $93.00 to $80.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Stephens boosted their target price on Tenet Healthcare from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Tenet Healthcare from $104.00 to $67.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $71.63.

Tenet Healthcare Stock Performance

NYSE:THC opened at $58.65 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07. Tenet Healthcare has a twelve month low of $36.69 and a twelve month high of $92.65. The stock has a market cap of $6.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 2.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.41.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.69. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 32.88%. The company had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.70 earnings per share. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Tenet Healthcare will post 5.18 EPS for the current year.

Tenet Healthcare announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, October 20th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 22.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Richard W. Fisher sold 9,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.86, for a total value of $430,573.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,076,543.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tenet Healthcare

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Simplify Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Simplify Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Tenet Healthcare by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,136,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,440,000 after acquiring an additional 18,428 shares during the period. Creative Planning lifted its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 13,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Tenet Healthcare by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 94,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,587,000 after purchasing an additional 17,020 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXQ Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tenet Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $365,000. 98.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tenet Healthcare

Tenet Healthcare Corp. engages in the provision of health care services. It operates through the following segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. The Hospital Operations and Other segment consists of acute care hospitals, ancillary outpatient facilities, urgent care centers, microhospitals and physician practices.

Featured Stories

