Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF) Raised to Sector Perform at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni (OTCMKTS:TERRF – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

TERRF has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. UBS Group cut shares of Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni presently has an average rating of Hold.

Get Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni alerts:

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Price Performance

Shares of TERRF opened at $7.95 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.43. Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni has a 1 year low of $5.65 and a 1 year high of $9.12.

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Company Profile

Terna – Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity transmission and dispatching activities in Italy, Euro-area countries, and internationally. The company operates through Regulated, Non-Regulated, and International segments. It is involved in the planning, development, management, operation, and maintenance of national transmission grid, electricity infrastructures, and high-voltage infrastructures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terna - Rete Elettrica Nazionale Società per Azioni and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.