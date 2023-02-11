TerraVest Industries Inc. (TVK) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 30th

TerraVest Industries Inc. (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 9th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th.

TerraVest Industries Stock Up 0.2 %

TerraVest Industries stock opened at C$27.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$26.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 151.96, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.64. TerraVest Industries has a 52-week low of C$21.11 and a 52-week high of C$28.63. The firm has a market cap of C$490.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.97.

TerraVest Industries (TSE:TVK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$162.44 million during the quarter. Equities analysts predict that TerraVest Industries will post 0.78 EPS for the current year.

TerraVest Industries Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells goods and services to energy, agriculture, mining, and transportation markets in Canada and the United States. It operates through three segments: Fuel Containment, Processing Equipment, and Service. The Fuel Containment segment manufactures bulk liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) transport trailers, LPG delivery and service trucks, LPG storage tanks, residential and commercial LPG tanks and dispensers, custom pressure vessels, commercial and residential refined fuel tanks, and furnaces and boilers.

