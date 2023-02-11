Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Shares Bought by Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd

Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd grew its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,900 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 92,600 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for about 7.6% of Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Taikang Asset Management Hong Kong Co Ltd’s holdings in Tesla were worth $289,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Means Investment CO. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 219.9% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,712,000 after purchasing an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Physicians Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 234.4% during the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 6,794 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 4,762 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 45.1% during the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 56.4% during the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 3,115 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 1,123 shares during the period. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,310,755.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 1,312 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $233,627.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 64,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,442,600.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.57, for a total value of $1,885,485.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,310,755.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,122,832 shares of company stock valued at $1,635,779,237. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Roth Capital increased their target price on Tesla from $83.33 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Tesla from $299.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Tesla from $250.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Tesla from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised their price objective on Tesla from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $210.91.

TSLA stock opened at $196.89 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $214.92. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $622.98 billion, a PE ratio of 54.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.10.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 25th. The electric vehicle producer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.21. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.71% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $24.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Tesla, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of fully electric vehicles and energy generation and storage systems. It also provides vehicle service centers, Supercharger stations, and self-driving capability. The company operates through the following segments: Automotive and Energy Generation and Storage.

