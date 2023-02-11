TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,200 shares, a drop of 69.5% from the January 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TESSCO Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in TESSCO Technologies by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,675 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $168,000 after buying an additional 7,814 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TESSCO Technologies by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 118,928 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $583,000 after buying an additional 31,385 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after acquiring an additional 34,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TESSCO Technologies by 35.5% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 124,771 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 32,703 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on TESSCO Technologies in a report on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

TESSCO Technologies Price Performance

TESSCO Technologies Company Profile

Shares of TESSCO Technologies stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.91. The stock had a trading volume of 2,171 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,858. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $4.91 and its 200 day moving average is $4.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. TESSCO Technologies has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $6.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.32 million, a PE ratio of -122.72 and a beta of 0.88.

