Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (NYSE:TEVA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.25-$2.55 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $14.80 billion-$15.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.23 billion. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.25-2.55 EPS.
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Stock Performance
TEVA stock opened at $10.26 on Friday. Teva Pharmaceutical Industries has a 12 month low of $6.78 and a 12 month high of $11.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.32.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TEVA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their price target for the company from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 19th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $8.00 to $7.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. UBS Group cut shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $10.78.
Institutional Trading of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Company Profile
Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. engages in the development and production of medicines. Its products include medicines for cardiovascular diseases, pain relievers, obesity, cancer and supportive care, infectious diseases and human immunodeficiency viruses, and colds and coughs. The firm operates through following geographical segments: North America, Europe and International Markets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teva Pharmaceutical Industries (TEVA)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 2/6 – 2/10
- Will Snowflake Have Tough Sledding, Trying To Keep Rally Alive?
- The Bottom Is In For Cloudflare Stock
- 3 Tickers Leading a Meme Stock Revival
- Microsoft-Activision Blizzard Merger: Navigating Risk and Reward
Receive News & Ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teva Pharmaceutical Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.