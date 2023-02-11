TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFI International Stock Performance

Shares of TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.

Institutional Trading of TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. TFI International had a return on equity of 30.98% and a net margin of 9.34%. TFI International’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.