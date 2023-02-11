TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.
Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of TFI International from $109.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on TFI International from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Scotiabank upped their price target on TFI International from C$170.00 to C$175.00 in a report on Tuesday. TD Securities upped their target price on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on TFI International from $112.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $138.06.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $107.15 and its 200-day simple moving average is $102.29. TFI International has a 12-month low of $71.63 and a 12-month high of $126.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60.
Institutional Trading of TFI International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 74,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,424,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 65,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of TFI International by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 40,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,023,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,248,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
TFI International Company Profile
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
