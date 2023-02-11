TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.
Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.
TFI International Stock Performance
Shares of TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.
About TFI International
TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.
