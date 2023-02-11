TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Increased to C$171.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by National Bank Financial from C$162.00 to C$171.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2023 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.96 EPS.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Cowen raised their price target on TFI International from $125.00 to $148.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on TFI International from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on TFI International from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on TFI International from $123.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $138.06.

Shares of TFII opened at $124.90 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.29. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $126.35. The firm has a market cap of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.83, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.73 by ($0.01). TFI International had a net margin of 9.34% and a return on equity of 30.98%. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that TFI International will post 7.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $49,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $90,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in TFI International by 33.5% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Distillate Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in TFI International in the 3rd quarter valued at $215,000. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden bought a new position in TFI International in the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Institutional investors own 60.31% of the company’s stock.

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

