The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Plans $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.

AES Stock Performance

Shares of AESC opened at $96.44 on Friday. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in AES in the third quarter valued at $219,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of AES by 246.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 82,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,410,000 after purchasing an additional 58,614 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of AES by 4.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 191,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,861,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in AES by 1.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 833,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,653,000 after purchasing an additional 12,694 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.

About AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

