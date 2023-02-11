The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC) Plans $1.72 Quarterly Dividend

The AES Co. (NYSE:AESC – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of 1.7188 per share on Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $6.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 13th.
AES Stock Performance
Shares of AESC opened at $96.44 on Friday. AES has a 12 month low of $79.83 and a 12 month high of $104.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $99.49.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other AES news, CEO Andres Gluski sold 748,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $21,283,408.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,285,504 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,546,878.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On AES
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, TheStreet upgraded AES from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th.
About AES
The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.
