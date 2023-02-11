The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) PT Lowered to $48.00 at Piper Sandler

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Piper Sandler from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on CG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The Carlyle Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Carlyle Group currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.27.

The Carlyle Group Stock Up 0.9 %

The Carlyle Group stock opened at $34.64 on Wednesday. The Carlyle Group has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $12.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.31 and a beta of 1.71. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.60.

The Carlyle Group Announces Dividend

The Carlyle Group ( NASDAQ:CG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 27.60% and a return on equity of 27.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.01 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that The Carlyle Group will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 22nd will be paid a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.75%. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.69%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Carlyle Group news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Bruce M. Larson sold 19,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $703,083.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 416,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,035,000.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Christopher Finn sold 11,096 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.36, for a total transaction of $403,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,935,597. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,552 shares of company stock valued at $4,001,032 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 29.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 9,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 273.4% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 663,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,142,000 after buying an additional 485,712 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 345.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,466,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $78,100,000 after buying an additional 1,912,977 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its holdings in The Carlyle Group by 420.5% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 254,652 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 205,729 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.69% of the company’s stock.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Rating)

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

