The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership reduced its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 49,537 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership owned 0.33% of The Liberty SiriusXM Group worth $27,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 192.1% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,177 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 329.9% during the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,466 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,125 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 16.5% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,711 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. 55.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LSXMK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price objective on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, StockNews.com raised The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al purchased 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.58 per share, with a total value of $26,064.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $417,024. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares in the company, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 8,200 shares of company stock valued at $267,200 and have sold 28,076 shares valued at $1,278,783. 12.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $34.92 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12 month low of $34.34 and a 12 month high of $52.43. The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.10. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $39.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.82.

Liberty Media Corp. engages in the operation of media, communications, and entertainment businesses. It operates through the following segments: Sirius XM Holdings, Formula 1. The Sirius XM Holdings segment refers to the complementary audio entertainment businesses, Sirius XM and Pandora. Sirius XM features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, and infotainment services.

