The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) Receives $6.59 Average Price Target from Brokerages

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.59.

Several analysts recently commented on LEV shares. B. Riley dropped their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Northland Securities started coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, December 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Lion Electric from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric from $9.00 to $4.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price objective on shares of Lion Electric to $5.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lion Electric

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 40.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 6,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,959 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in Lion Electric by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 23,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Lion Electric by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 5,061 shares during the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd increased its position in Lion Electric by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 36,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 5,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank increased its position in Lion Electric by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 45,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 5,988 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.71% of the company’s stock.

Lion Electric Price Performance

NYSE LEV opened at $2.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $445.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.14. Lion Electric has a 1 year low of $1.83 and a 1 year high of $9.21.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $40.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.66 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lion Electric will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Lion Electric Company Profile

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

