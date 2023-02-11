The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:RTLPO – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, a growth of 650.0% from the January 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Necessity Retail REIT Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of RTLPO traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,147. Necessity Retail REIT has a one year low of $18.77 and a one year high of $26.38.

Necessity Retail REIT Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.4609 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 5th. This represents a yield of 9.22%.

Necessity Retail REIT Company Profile

The Necessity Retail REIT (Nasdaq: RTL) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust listed on Nasdaq focused on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties in the U.S. Additional information about RTL can be found on its website at www.necessityretailreit.com.

